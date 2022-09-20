Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Aeron has a total market cap of $551.78 and approximately $14,414.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00869782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

