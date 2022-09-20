Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,078.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,346 shares of company stock worth $1,090,777. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

