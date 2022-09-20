AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 256,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

