ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

