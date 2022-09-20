Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527,906.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $527,906.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network (AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

