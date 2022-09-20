Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 397,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

