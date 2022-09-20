Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
