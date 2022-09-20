Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

