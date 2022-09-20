Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

