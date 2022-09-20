Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Alcoa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AA opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.