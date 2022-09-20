Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.62 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $193,735.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

