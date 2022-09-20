Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.