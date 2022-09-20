Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

