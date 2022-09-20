Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.14 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a market cap of $12.14 million and $120,637.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00122557 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00887022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alkimi Coin Trading
