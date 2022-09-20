All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.44 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

