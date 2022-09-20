Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Allegion has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.