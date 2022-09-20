Alliance Fan Token Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $406,045.32 and $59,316.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins. Alliance Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.