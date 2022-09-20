Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 80.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 30.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

