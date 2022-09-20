Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

