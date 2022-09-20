Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

