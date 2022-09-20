AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB lowered shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$28.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.64. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0286123 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.31%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

