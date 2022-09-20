Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
