Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

