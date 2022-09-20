Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

