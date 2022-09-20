Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,279,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,931 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

