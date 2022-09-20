Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

