Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
