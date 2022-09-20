Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,238 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

