Amalgamated Bank Sells 626 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $175.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

