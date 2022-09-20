Amalgamated Bank Sells 825 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $372.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.53 and a 200 day moving average of $408.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

