Amalgamated Bank Sells 900 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

CASY stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $223.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

