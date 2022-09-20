Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.87. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

