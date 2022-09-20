Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3,615.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,668.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,152.8% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 142,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 136,098 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 309.2% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,850.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.