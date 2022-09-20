Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

