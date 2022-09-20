Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Head to Head Review

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 27.91% 9.61% 0.96% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.44 $112.92 million $2.90 9.17 UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.27 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amerant Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amerant Bancorp and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 UniCredit 0 3 7 0 2.70

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.33%. UniCredit has a consensus price target of $13.94, indicating a potential upside of 160.13%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.