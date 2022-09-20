American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Shares Down 0.2%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 40,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

