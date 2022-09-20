American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About American Aires
