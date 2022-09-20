American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

