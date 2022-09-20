American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

