American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

