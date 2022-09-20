American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 386,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at American Outdoor Brands

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,333 shares of company stock valued at $290,930. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

AOUT stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

