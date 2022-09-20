American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Tower were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

American Tower stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

