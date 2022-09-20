American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $97,046,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 937,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after purchasing an additional 837,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752,695 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.6 %

Perrigo stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.