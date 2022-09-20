American Trust Invests $217,000 in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,752,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

