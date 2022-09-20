American Trust Invests $227,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American Trust purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WK opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

