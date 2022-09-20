American Trust Invests $232,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NYSE:HAE opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,856 shares of company stock worth $3,226,165. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

