American Trust Purchases 504 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

American Trust grew its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 23,430.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.43%.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.