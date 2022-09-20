American Trust Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Trust lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.