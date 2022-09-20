American Trust Sells 1,356 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 59.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

