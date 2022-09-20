American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Price Performance

AVCT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

