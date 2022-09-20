Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

