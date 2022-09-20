Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

