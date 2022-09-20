Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,140 shares of company stock valued at $296,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

